A man in his 50's has died following a residential fire in Omagh.

Police received reports of a house fire in the Edinburgh Park area of the town early on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Police said: "The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service."

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service added: “3 Fire Appliances attended the incident- 1 from Omagh, 1 from Dromore and 1 from Fintona. Firefighters rescued a man from the house and extinguished the fire. They administered first aid to the casualty, but tragically he died at the scene.

“The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with his loved ones at this time"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.