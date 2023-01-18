Police have renewed their information appeal on the fourth anniversary of the murder of Wayne Boylan following a £20,000 reward offer from Crimestoppers.

Mr Boylan, a father of one, was shot dead in the Lower Dromore Road area of Warrenpoint on Friday 18th January 2019.

While enjoying a night with friends, two masked killers burst into the property and murdered him with a shotgun.

A 21-year-old woman, who was also in the house, was struck in the face and neck by pellets from the weapon.

Police said: “Wayne’s family live with the unbearable pain of his murder daily, they deserve justice and to see his killers brought before the courts.

“Today, the fourth anniversary of Wayne’s murder, we are reiterating our appeal to anyone who has information and to anyone who has not already come forward to please speak to my officers quoting reference number 1115 18/1/19.

"Your information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, could prove vital in assisting with our ongoing investigation.

Mick Duthie, Director of Operations at the charity Crimestoppers, added: “We know it can be difficult for some people to talk about crime, especially if it involves someone who is close to you or known to you.

"With our charity’s cast-iron promise of anonymity, we hope that if you know something, you’ll be encouraged to allow us to take your information and pass it on for you.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

