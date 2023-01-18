Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh has given a positive update after a serious head injury during Tuesday nights County Antrim Shield defeat to Larne.

The 20-year-old sustained the injury while trying to intercept Larne's Thomas Maguire.

Walsh received medical treatment from both teams' medical staff, as well as paramedics in attendance. He was removed from play and later taken to hospital in Belfast.

Both teams agreed not to play the final few minutes and the game was decided on penalties.

Linfield Football Club have confirmed that David Walsh has now been discharged from hospital.

In a tweet, he thanked fans for their support.

In a statement Linfield Football Club added their thoughts: "The best wishes of everyone at Linfield FC are extended to our goalkeeper David Walsh who suffered a serious injury in the closing stages of tonight’s County Antrim Shield final at Seaview."After lengthy on field treatment to a head injury, David was taken in an ambulance to a Belfast hospital for further assessment and care."Over the coming days the club will hopefully have a clearer picture of the medical situation but in the interim, everyone at the club extends our best wishes to David for a full and speedy recovery.

"David will remain in the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club."Linfield FC would like to thank the medical professionals of both clubs and the paramedics who attended to David’s injury on the pitch."Linfield FC also extends appreciation to many of our own supporters, as well as many supporters and personnel from other clubs who have contacted the club to express their concern and goodwill messages to young David Walsh."

