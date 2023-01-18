Widespread school closures have been announced as a yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been extended across Northern Ireland.

Tuesday's snow and ice saw police in Derry deal 19 crashes in Strabane, Slaughtmanus, Donemana and Derry city itself.

Over Tuesday night, the cold weather continued with higher ground seeing up to 15cm of snow.

The following schools in Northern Ireland have already announced closures due to cold weather:

Western Schools

Killen Primary School, 76 Learmore Road, Killen BT81 7SD

Drumahoe Primary School, 31 Drumahoe Road, BT47 3SD

Artigarvan Primary School, 31 Berryhill Road, Strabane BT82 0HN

Sion Mills Primary School, The Park, BT82 9HP

Ashlea Primary School, 163 Stevenson Park, BT47 3QT

Bready Jubilee Primary School, 12 Cloughbuoy Road, BT82 0DN

Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh, Ballycolman Estate, Strabane BT82 9AQ

St Eugene's Primary School, Victoria Bridge, 58 Fyfin Road, Strabane BT82 9JH

St Cecilia's College, Bligh's Lane, Londonderry BT48 9PJ

St Brigid's Primary School, Carnhill Estate, BT48 8DU

St Mary's Primary School Claudy, 70 Monadore Road, BT47 4DP

Rossmar School, 2 Ballyquin Road, Limavady BT49 9ET

St. Mary's Primary School, 48 Melmount Rd, Strabane BT82 9EF

Strabane Controlled Primary, 43 Derry Road, Strabane BT82 8DX

Donemana Primary School, 31 Longland Rd, Donemana, Strabane BT82 0PH

St. Michael's PS, 49 Lisnaragh Rd, Donemana, Strabane BT82 0QN

St. Catherine's PS, 1 Newtownkennedy St, Strabane BT82 8HT

Rossmar Special School, 2 Ballyquin Road, Limavady BT49 9ET

Holy Cross College, 35 Melmount Road, Strabane BT82 9EF

The Academy Nursery School, Academy Road, Londonderry BT48 7LE

Culmore Primary School, 181 Culmore Road, Londonderry BT48 8JH

Nazareth House Primary School and Nursery Unit, 174 Bishop St, Londonderry BT48 6UJ

Long Tower Primary School, Longtower St, Derry, Londonderry BT48 6QQ

Model Primary School and Nursery, Northland Road, Londonderry BT48 7HJ

North Eastern Schools

Gaelscoil an Chaistil, 5 Bothar na hAithe, Ballycastle BT54 6QQ

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.