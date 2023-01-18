Snow and ice causes widespread school closures in Northern Ireland
Widespread school closures have been announced as a yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been extended across Northern Ireland.
Tuesday's snow and ice saw police in Derry deal 19 crashes in Strabane, Slaughtmanus, Donemana and Derry city itself.
Over Tuesday night, the cold weather continued with higher ground seeing up to 15cm of snow.
The following schools in Northern Ireland have already announced closures due to cold weather:
Western Schools
Killen Primary School, 76 Learmore Road, Killen BT81 7SD
Drumahoe Primary School, 31 Drumahoe Road, BT47 3SD
Artigarvan Primary School, 31 Berryhill Road, Strabane BT82 0HN
Sion Mills Primary School, The Park, BT82 9HP
Ashlea Primary School, 163 Stevenson Park, BT47 3QT
Bready Jubilee Primary School, 12 Cloughbuoy Road, BT82 0DN
Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh, Ballycolman Estate, Strabane BT82 9AQ
St Eugene's Primary School, Victoria Bridge, 58 Fyfin Road, Strabane BT82 9JH
St Cecilia's College, Bligh's Lane, Londonderry BT48 9PJ
St Brigid's Primary School, Carnhill Estate, BT48 8DU
St Mary's Primary School Claudy, 70 Monadore Road, BT47 4DP
Rossmar School, 2 Ballyquin Road, Limavady BT49 9ET
St. Mary's Primary School, 48 Melmount Rd, Strabane BT82 9EF
Strabane Controlled Primary, 43 Derry Road, Strabane BT82 8DX
Donemana Primary School, 31 Longland Rd, Donemana, Strabane BT82 0PH
St. Michael's PS, 49 Lisnaragh Rd, Donemana, Strabane BT82 0QN
St. Catherine's PS, 1 Newtownkennedy St, Strabane BT82 8HT
Rossmar Special School, 2 Ballyquin Road, Limavady BT49 9ET
Holy Cross College, 35 Melmount Road, Strabane BT82 9EF
The Academy Nursery School, Academy Road, Londonderry BT48 7LE
Culmore Primary School, 181 Culmore Road, Londonderry BT48 8JH
Nazareth House Primary School and Nursery Unit, 174 Bishop St, Londonderry BT48 6UJ
Long Tower Primary School, Longtower St, Derry, Londonderry BT48 6QQ
Model Primary School and Nursery, Northland Road, Londonderry BT48 7HJ
North Eastern Schools
Gaelscoil an Chaistil, 5 Bothar na hAithe, Ballycastle BT54 6QQ
