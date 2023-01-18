The Government has said that 10 projects in Northern Ireland will share £71m of levelling-up funding.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the investment in historically overlooked areas would create jobs and economic growth.

The 10 projects in Northern Ireland receiving Levelling Up Fund grants:

£5.1 million to modernise 20 rugby clubs from Coleraine to Clogher Valley and Limavady to Lisburn, including new female changing rooms.

Belfast International Airport will receive £2.3 million to purchase electric buses and deliver new sustainable fuel sources. These changes will have significant benefits for both international travellers and local people with better air quality and reduced noise.

The city of Bangor will undergo a huge £9.8 million transformation to create new waterfront gardens with spaces for events and activities, as well as helping to unlock the wider regeneration of the area.

A leisure and wellbeing centre will be created in Enniskillen with £20 million as part of a new development called ‘Lakeland’, which will provide a wide range of indoor and outdoor leisure and recreation facilities incorporating the surrounding park, waterside, and the Lough Erne

Over £6 million to re-invigorate the 191-acre Carnfunnock Country Park with an upgraded visitor centre and sporting facilities.

A new first-class leisure and recreation centre at Camlough Lake will be built with £2.8 million, along with improved parking facilities and picnic areas and better walking and driving routes.

A new leisure centre in Ballycastle with £8.1 million to support health and wellbeing across the borough.

Maghera is set to benefit from new green space and recreational facilities thanks to a £9 million grant. The money will also go towards transforming the former Maghera High School into a new industrial park to boost local business.

Belfast’s beloved art-deco Strand Picturehouse will be rescued with £4 million to fund urgent works, preserving and showcasing Northern Ireland’s cinema heritage, creating a multi-functional arts space for East Belfast.

£3.5 million to support the expansion and upgrade of the F.E. McWilliam Gallery and Studio in Banbridge. Funding will help the gallery realise its potential as an internationally renowned cultural space.

