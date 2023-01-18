Police Guns

A policing board report has raised questions about the future need for all police officers to carry handguns.

The Policing Board which oversees the PSNI said it should consider the issue as the security threat level has reduced. The suggestion has been rejected by the Police federation.

Unlike in the rest of the UK and Ireland, all police officers here currently carry handguns.

Shane Whitla murder investigation

Detectives are continuing to question two men over the murder of Shane Whitla Lurgan.

The body of the father-of-four was found in Lord Lurgan Park last Thursday night.

The latest arrests come as police released fresh CCTV footage which they believe shows the two gunmen in an alleyway near to his home.

Inflation rates

Inflation has fallen for a second month in a row but still remains close to a 40 year high. Inflation which measures the rate at which prices rise fell to 10.5 percent last month.

Unpaid carers

The impact of poverty on unpaid carers here has been described as 'obscene' by a group of experts. It comes as research from Carers NI found that nearly one in three unpaid carers were struggling to make ends meet. The new Carer Poverty Commission will spend the next year gathering evidence and providing recommendations for the Executive to help tackle the issues they face.

South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen

The Western Trust is seeking the public's views on the temporary suspension of emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen. The outcome will be considered in the summer.

Cold weather continues

Police have warned of hazardous driving conditions on many routes across Northern Ireland due to snow and freezing temperatures. A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place until noon today.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.