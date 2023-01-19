Nurses from Africa were dancing in the snow as they experienced it for the first time this week as wintery weather hit Northern Ireland.

Adwoa Aninkora, who is from Ghana, and her colleagues Fred and Richmond all work at Kingsbridge in Belfast.

Their colleague Julie McAdam took the picture as the snow arrived in the capital on Tuesday.

