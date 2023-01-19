A yellow warning for ice has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland.

It comes after days of freezing conditions across the country with snow causing widespread disruption on the roads and forcing a number of schools to close.

The ice warning comes into force at 5pm today and is valid until 10am on Friday morning.

The Met Office said there is the "potential for ice developing and some challenging travelling conditions".

It added: "Wintry showers will gradually die out through Thursday night and with skies clearing, surfaces are expected to fall below freezing leading to ice developing on untreated surfaces."

The north west has been the most disrupted over the past few days.

Tuesday's snow and ice saw police in Derry deal with 19 crashes in Strabane, Slaughtmanus, Donemana and in Derry city.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.