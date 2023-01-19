A 34-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering his five-year-old stepdaughter in Co Antrim almost three years ago.

Nadia Zofia Kalinowska was pronounced dead at the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children in the early hours of December 15 2019.

Abdul Wahjab from Fernagh Drive in Newtownabbey has also admitted to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Nadia 24 hours before she sustained her fatal injury; and to a catalogue of abuse against the child over a period of months before her death.

Nadia's mother, 28-year-old Aleksandra Wahab, of the same address, pleaded guilty to causing or allowing the death of her daughter. She also pleaded guilty to causing or allowing her daughter to suffer on the same dates above.

