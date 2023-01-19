The PSNI has said it has sacked nine officers for misconduct which involved a domestic or sexual element while another 74 cases are under investigation.

There are 34 officers suspended from duty who are under suspicion of sexual misconduct.

Five hearings are scheduled to take place in 2023.

PSNI officials revealed the figures in the wake of the David Carrick case. The former Met officer admitted a string of serious sexual offences against 12 women over a 20-year period.

All UK police services have also been reviewing vetting and standards following the murder of Sarah Everard. The PSNI, said it had launched its own dedicated tackling violence against women and girls action plan for policing in September 2022. In a statement, it said senior leaders have committed to put a "priority focus on building public trust and confidence in policing, recognising it is just as important to ensure the very highest professional standards within the service itself". Superintendent Claire McGuigan of the Police Service's Professional Standards Department added: “In April 2021, our Professional Standards Department began a review of previous sexual and domestic-related misconduct investigations over a period of 10 years. The purpose is to identify any missed opportunities or areas for improvement. “We have also published a service-wide statement of intent, making it clear that we will not tolerate violence, abuse, harassment or bullying of any kind.

"Where allegations are proven, dismissal will be robustly pursued. In 2022, we held 10 misconduct hearings that had a sexual or domestic element and we dismissed nine officers for their misconduct. We have five hearings scheduled for 2023 that have a sexual and/or domestic element. “Currently there are 74 ongoing cases relating to either sexual misconduct or domestic incidents. Thirty-two officers are currently suspended on suspicion of sexual misconduct. “The Police Service of Northern Ireland expects the highest standards of professionalism and integrity from all of our police officers and staff. The Chief Constable’s message is clear. Just as we will pursue perpetrators of VAWG in our communities, we are as committed to rooting out those that may be in our own ranks.”

