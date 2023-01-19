Play Brightcove video

The PSNI has refused to comment on a former head of its professional standards division being convicted of drink driving.

Superintendent Claire McGuigan who is currently part of the division explained the force could not comment as the matter was an ongoing case for her department.

She said those officers found to have breached standards will be dismissed.

It comes after Chief Superintendent Patricia Foy was convicted of drink-driving offences.

The 57-year-old, who was off-duty at the time, crashed into a traffic crossing, hit a parked car and left the scene on Christmas Eve after heading to the shops to get some last minute provisions, a court was told on Thursday.

Her solicitor said she had drank two or three large gins before making the three-mile trip to the supermarket.

Foy, whose address was given as PSNI headquarters, was handed an 18-month ban from driving.

The court heard her career was ‘in jeopardy’. She has been suspended from duty.

Superintendent Claire McGuigan was asked about the Foy case.

“I can’t comment on individual cases and that is an on-going case for this department,” she told UTV.

“But we hold our officers to a very high standard and where we prove a case we will be robustly dealing with that and if that requires dismissal from the organisation then that’s what we will be pursuing.”

