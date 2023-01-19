Thousands of energy support vouchers to be reissued in Northern Ireland after technical fault
Thousands of energy support vouchers sent out to homes in Northern Ireland are not valid due to a technical fault.
6,000 energy support vouchers dated 17 January and sent to Power NI customers aren’t being accepted, as well as a further 150 vouchers sent to Airtricity Energy customers with the same date.
The vouchers are now being re-sent.
“We understand how important this support is for people and want to apologise to anyone who could not redeem their voucher,” said a Post Office spokesperson.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.