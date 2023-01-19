Thousands of energy support vouchers sent out to homes in Northern Ireland are not valid due to a technical fault.

6,000 energy support vouchers dated 17 January and sent to Power NI customers aren’t being accepted, as well as a further 150 vouchers sent to Airtricity Energy customers with the same date.

The vouchers are now being re-sent.

“We understand how important this support is for people and want to apologise to anyone who could not redeem their voucher,” said a Post Office spokesperson.

