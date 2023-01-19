Play Brightcove video

ARREST

Detectives investigating the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan have arrested a 28-year-old man following the search of a house in the Lurgan area.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man who was arrested has been released on bail.

STORMONT

Another deadline for forming the Executive is set to fall as the deadlock over post-Brexit trading arrangements continues.

If the Stormont parties do not agree to form an Executive the UK Government has a legal duty at midnight to call a snap Assembly election within 12 weeks.

BRITISH-IRISH INTERGOVERNMENTAL CONFERENCE

Political leaders are meeting at the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin later.

The Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and Tanaiste Micheal Martin will be attending.

LEVELLING UP

Ten projects in Northern Ireland will share £71million from the government's 'Levelling Up' fund. The funding will go towards the new waterfront gardens in the city of Bangor. Enniskillen will receive £20million for the creation of a new leisure centre.

MIDWIVES

Midwives in Northern Ireland are to be balloted on strike action over pay. It follows a consultation in which nearly 90% of members from the Royal College of Midwives here said they would take industrial action.

HOUSE PRICES

House prices here have continued to rise but at the slowest rate since May 2020. The Ulster Bank survey reports a drop in sales last month compared to higher levels of activity in October and November.

