The SDLP leader is urging people not to hand over their £600 Energy Support Scheme vouchers to landlords, after being told of 'multiple tenants' being affected.

Colum Eastwood MP issued a statement this afternoon alongside official guidance from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

In a statement, he said: "I’ve been informed of multiple tenants where their landlords have come to their house and collected their £600 vouchers.

"My office is speaking to the Post Office to get official guidance on whether the vouchers can be cancelled.

"If you have been affected by this please get in touch. If your landlord approaches you for the voucher, you are in the intended recipient.

"Do not hand it over until you have checked your rights.

"The official guidance from BEIS is: Keypad meter users will receive a voucher in the post, addressed to 'the occupier'. The voucher will be for the value of £600 to be redeemed at a Post Office as directed on the letter.

"The voucher provided is intended to provide support with energy costs for the household. If you top up your keypad meter yourself, you are the intended recipient."

The £600 energy support payment was pledged by the government last year and has started to arrive in Northern Ireland households.

Yesterday, thousands of the vouchers sent out to homes were deemed not valid due to a technical fault.

A total of 6,000 energy support vouchers dated 17 January and sent to Power NI customers aren’t being accepted, as well as a further 150 vouchers sent to Airtricity Energy customers with the same date.

The vouchers are now being re-sent.

“We understand how important this support is for people and want to apologise to anyone who could not redeem their voucher,” said a Post Office spokesperson.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.