Derry City and Strabane District Council has embarked on a data collection exercise to determine how many homes in the area could be impacted by Mica.

Mica is a material that can be found in concrete blocks which can lead to severe structural problems in buildings. Thousands of homes in the Republic have been affected, mainly in Donegal.

Last year it was confirmed one home in Northern Ireland was confirmed to have it.

Members of Derry council voted in favour of a motion calling on council to recognise the ongoing problem regarding Mica and the potential problems associated with this issue.

The motion also called on the council to assist by identifying the number of residents whose homes are affected by this issue and to explore the need to further expand governmental compensation schemes to include residents in our city and district.

The council has issued a public call out to property owners within the Derry and Strabane District Council area who have evidence that their building has the material in order to build the database.

The council have also written to the Department of Communities in regards to compensation and dialogue with the Irish Government in relation to the issue.

