Play Brightcove video

Two Belfast murals have been shortlisted in a prestigious international street art competition, with one also raising money for people in war-torn Ukraine.

Both pieces of artwork have been selected for the finals of the Street Art Cities initiative which showcases some of the best street art from across the world.

One of the pieces can be found in the Holylands area of south Belfast.

'Sunflower for Ukraine' was painted in a single weekend by artist 'Emic'. The design paying homage to the country - the colours recognising the damage done to it by its neighbour.

The design has also generated money for those who are suffering with the Holylands community getting behind it.

"It is the national flower of Ukraine," Emic told UTV.

Emic speaking to UTV reporter Stewart Robson at the mural. Credit: UTV

"With the circumstances or the war and everything that was unfolding at the time I chose to pull the colour out of it.

"You generally equate the sunflower with being this bright and vibrant image full of energy and positivity so by removing the colour it changed the narrative of what the flower represented itself."

The artist has been working in the profession for a decade, turning the mundane into masterpieces. Sunflower for Ukraine, now reaching international heights.

"It is nice to get a little bit of recognition but as an artist your eyes are kind of on the next project always," added Emic.

When You Weren't Looking is the second mural in Belfast shortlisted.

It can be seen on Belfast's Queen Street. Its pink, purples and blues standing out amongst the black and white on Queen Street.

When You Weren't Looking by Belgian artist Kitsune Jolene. Credit: UTV

It has been painted by Belgian artist Kitsune Jolene.

Votes can be made on the Street Art Cities app until the end of January.

Time will tell whether designs made in Belfast can stand tall on the world stage.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...