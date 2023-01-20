Play Brightcove video

CHARGE

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Shane Whitla and is due to appear in court later today.

The 39-year-old father-of-four was found shot close to his home in Lurgan last Thursday.

STRIKES

A series of fresh strikes by ambulance workers has been announced by Unite. This time Northern Ireland will be taking part. Industrial action will take place from next Thursday.

DEMONSTRATION

Meanwhile, domiciliary care workers will hold a demonstration outside the Ulster Hospital later today.

Unison members are calling for improved mileage subsidies due to the increased cost of fuel, along with the cost of living crisis.

STORMONT

A deadline to restore powersharing at Stormont has once again passed without any agreement.

It's the second time politicians have not been able to break the ongoing deadlock.

LEGACY

Sinn Fein's President has written to the Prime Minister and Taoiseach seeking an urgent summit to discuss legacy issues.

Mary Lou McDonald has also called for the government to stop the passage of its controversial legacy bill.

ENERGY SUPPORT VOUCHERS

More than six thousand households are to be issued with new energy support vouchers due to a technical issue. That's according the Post Office.

It says the majority of those affected are Power NI customers, while 150 are with Airtricity Energy.

