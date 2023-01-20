School leaders have written to the Northern Ireland Secretary of State to share their 'significant concerns about the impact of the current crisis in education funding'.

The heads of seven bodies sent a letter to Chris Heaton-Harris saying they would be 'failing the children and young people of Northern Ireland' if they didn't share their concerns.

It comes days after the Education Authority refused to support a £110million saving plan proposed by the NI Secretary.

Their letter states: "The Institute for Fiscal Studies has clearly highlighted this stark systemic underfunding of our education system.

"Their analysis evidences that since 2009-10, spending per pupil has been consistently highest in Scotland and generally lowest in NI.

"In 2021-22, spending per pupil is estimated to be £7,600 per pupil in Scotland but only £6,400 in NI. Spending per pupil in England is expected to be £6,700 with the equivalent figure being £6,600 in Wales.

"We question the lack of parity. Why is the education of a young person in NI valued less than those in England, Scotland and Wales?"

It is signed by Gerry Campbell , Chief Executive for The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools, Maria Thomasson, Acting Chief Executive Officer for Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta, Mark Baker , Chief Executive for The Controlled Schools’ Support Council, and Fintan Murphy , Chief Executive for Catholic Schools’ Trustee Service.

Other signatures include Nuala O’Neill , Chief Executive for Governing Bodies Association NI, Roisin Marshall , Chief Executive Officer for the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education and Dr Andrew Brown , Chairperson for the Transferor Representatives’ Council.

The letter adds: "The current generation of children have already been adversely affected as a result of the pandemic.

"Schools face additional challenges as they support mental wellbeing and recovery of learning. These challenges will be compounded by a lack of educational funding, more money needs invested to support learning, yet we are looking at further cuts.

"Our schools are telling us that unless this under investment is addressed, it will be impossible to continue to provide our children and young people with an education that ensures they have the best start in life."

They say that "there is now a need for an urgent meeting involving everyone with a concern for the future of our children and young people".

On Thursday, party leaders called on the Northern Ireland Secretary of State to inact an organ donation law.

That came after it was revealed proposed organ donation legislation for Northern Ireland - Dáithí's Law - named after the little Belfast boy Dáithí Mac Gabhann who is waiting for a heart transplant, has been delayed because there is no Stormont Executive.

Dáithí's law, which would see an opt-out system put in place, was scheduled to come into effect in the next few months.

All party leaders signed the letter to the Secretary of State asking him to step in to ensure the legislation takes effect.

The NIO said it was important to have local leadership making those decisions, while the secretary of state said he would meet with the family.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.