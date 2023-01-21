Daniel Duffy: Ulster pair Dunloy and Glen eye up All-Ireland Glory

Days like these don’t come round often, and when you get there you have to make the most of them.

It’s been a long time since Ulster champions in both hurling and football made All-Ireland final day, 2012 to be exact, this Sunday, Dunloy and Glen head to Croke Park seeking their first ever All-Ireland club title.

For Dunloy it will be the fifth time they’ve reached the showpiece, on the previous four occasions they’ve come up short, this Sunday they face eight time winners Ballyhale Shamrocks.

The Kilkenny club have a point to prove after their last gasp defeat to Ballygunner last year. No question, they have the players to do it, including one of hurlings all time greats TJ Reid.

The last time Dunloy were in the final was in 2004 when they lost out to Newtownshandrum on St Patrick’s Day.

Much of the current squad were at the game that day as kids, 19 years on the full-forward Gregory O'Kane is in charge of the club going into Sunday's game and he feels the club's previous disappointments won't have an impact.

"They're a totally different team, they're themselves, the only All-Ireland final they can play in is this one so, Ballyhale the level they're at is ridiculous and all we can do is compete with them on the day," he says.

As I arrived in Dunloy last week to speak to the club I was welcomed by the colours of green and yellow, you can see what the club means to the community.

Something Nigel missed when he lived in Australia for over two years, he marked his return with a bang with a goal in the Ulster Final against Slaughtneil and is making up for lost time.

"I missed two county finals which was hard to take, didn't see the family for two and a half years so I've timed the return very nicely," he says.

Another county, another Ulster and now preparing for Sunday's game at Croke Park, if you want to be the best you've got to beat the best.

An All-Ireland medal with the club, the people that taught you how to hold the stick and if we were to bring that cup back to the Village of Dunloy, it would repay a lot of favours," said Elliott.

Meanwhile in the football final, Glen face last year's beaten finalists Kilmacud Crokes, and they should go into the game with confidence.

Having won a second Derry Championship in a row and clinching a first ever Ulster title against reigning All-Ireland winners Kilcoo.

Ghosts were put to bed in the Ulster final win against the Magpies after they lost in the semi-final to the same opponents in 2021 after extra time.

The trip to Headquarters for the semi-final against Moycullen will hold Glen in good stead as the surroundings and the occasion can overwhelm sides before the ball is thrown in, particularly against their Dublin based counterparts who are no strangers to Headquarters.

On the big days the big players step up, the likes of Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley and Ethan Doherty will be key for Glen along with Danny Tallon who picked up the player of the match award against Moycullen.

Their opponents have undoubtedly one of the finest players in Ireland, Galway forward Shane Walsh, if the Watties can nullify him, they are in with a serious chance of lifting the Andy Merrigan Cup.

Manager Malachy O'Rourke's impact on the Maghera club can't be underestimated, he turned down jobs at inter-county level to remain with Glen as he knew what this group of players could achieve.

"It's just a dream for the club in many ways, any club would love to be in an All-Ireland final, but for the management and the players it's just about keeping a real steady focus and ensure that we get our best possible performance," said O'Rourke.

"Kilmacud will have felt they had a hand on the cup last year so for them this year it was all about coming back and getting to the top of the pile and they've done that really well, they have a quality with the players they already had and now added Shane Walsh to it.

"We know that it's going to be a massive task but it's great to be there and have that challenge in front of us."

The colours of Green and Yellow will cover Jones Road on Sunday, both Ulster sides are outsiders in the bookmakers, if they can keep TJ Reid and Shane Walsh, both sides will have a chance of taking their respective trophies back up the road.

