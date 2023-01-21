A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following an assault in Newtownabbey.

It happened in the Tynan Drive area on Friday night.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and he remains in police custody at this time.

“Police received a report shortly after 11.40pm that a man had been knocked unconscious in the street, and had suffered substantial injuries to his head," a PSNI spokesperson said.

“The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and remains in a serious condition.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have mobile footage or information that could help with our investigation, to call detectives on 101."

