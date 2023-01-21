Play Brightcove video

'Lurgan murder charges'

Two men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of Shane Whitla.

The father of four was shot in Lurgan on the 12th of January.

'Serious assault'

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital with head injuries aftert an assault in Newtownabbey.

Police say the victim was knocked unconscious on Tynan Drive shortly after 11.30pm. A 27-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

'Congress concerns'

A letter from US Congess members warning the Prime Minister of their grave concerns over his government's controversial legacy proposals, has been described as significant by Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill.

The bipartisan letter from 27 members claims legislation going through Parliament in Westminster would "deny justice to thousands of families" and "conceal the truth of the past".

'Hospital protests'

Protests have taken place outside a number of hospitals across Northern Ireland and the Republic this afternoon.

A demonstration was held at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine to voice concerns about overcrowding and the future of the hospital's maternity services, which are currently the subject of a public consultation.

'Irish League results'

There were five matches in the Irish League this afternoon.

Glentoran beat Newry City in Rodney McAree's first game as manager.

There were wins for Linfield and Dungannon Swifts. Cliftonville drew with Coleraine, and it was goalless between Larne and Crusaders.

Cliftonville 2-2 Coleraine

Newry City 1-3 Glentoran

Larne 0-0 Crusaders

Dungannon Swifts 2-1 Glenavon

Linfield 3-0 Ballymena Utd

