'Church leaders on legacy'

The leaders of the main churches have used their addresses at a special service at St Anne's Cathedral this afternoon to offer to develop a truth recovery process to address the legacy of the Troubles.

Archbishop Eamon Martin and the former President of the Methodist Church Rev Harold Good who oversaw IRA decommissioning described the peace process here as an 'unfinished journey'.

The Secretary of State and Irish minister Simon Coveney attended the event to mark the start of Christian unity week.

Chris Heaton Harris is expected to face criticism for the government's controversial legacy legsilation when he travels to Washington this week after it emerged it was described in a letter by 27 members of the US congress as 'dangerous'.

The Catholic Primate and other church leaders have already criticised the proposed law.

'Heaton-Harris US visit'

The NI secretary is also expected to come under pressure from politicians in the United States for a resolution to the Stormont stalemate before the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, to update them on discussions on Protocol negotiations as well as drum up investment opportunities for Northern Ireland.

'Officers injured'

Two police officers have been injured and hospitalised after responding to a disturbance in Omagh.

One was struck on the back of the head and the other was hit and knocked to the ground in the Tully Road area last night.

A 37-year-old man who was arrested has been released on bail.

'Chinese New Year'

Celebrations have been taking place in Belfast to mark the Chinese New Year.

In the Ulster Hall a sell-out audience was treated to traditional Chinese dancers welcoming in the year of the rabbit during the first in person extravaganza since the pandemic.

'Heartache for Ulster clubs'

It wasn't to be for Glen as they lost 1-11 to 1-9 to Kilmacud Croakes in the All-Ireland Club Football final at Croke Park.

Meanwhile in the hurling final, Ulster champions Dunloy lost 1-15 to 1-22 to Ballyhale Shamrocks.

