A Co Antrim country house offering boutique accommodation has apologised on social media for any offence caused by its “bikinis and balaclavas” spa package offer.

Rosnashane House in Ballymoney described the overnight package as the “perfect fun and pampering night out”.

The offer included time on its gun range before a spa treatment, a 30-minute private hot tub with drinks and food.

It says guests will get to fire “several different types of hand guns and machine guns”.

The business took to Facebook saying it meant to cause no offence but said the offer was popular and it was "here to stay" after an outpouring of support after it posted its apology.

The advert has been described as “truly appalling” by a victims' group.

Kenny Donaldson, from Innocent Victims United, said: "Just when you thought there was no lower to descend, this business has proven otherwise.

"This is truly appalling, depraved marketing.

"There will be fools who’ll say, but sure it’s just a bit of craic. No it’s not.

"Balaclavas and guns brought nothing but carnage to this Society (and still do) and should never be reconfigured as acceptable marketing tools.

"We will be seeking clarification as to whether or not this business has ever received grant aid support from the public purse as well as probing whether or not other applicable standards and laws have been adhered to as part of their membership as an accommodation provider."

Speaking to the Sunday Life, which first reported the story, Causeway Coast and Glens DUP councillor Mervyn Storey said the promotion could offend victims of the Troubles and the offer was "in bad taste". "There is nothing glamorous in using balaclavas and guns to promote any business. Where is the respect for victims of horrific violence?”

Rosnashane House issued a statement saying it didn’t mean to cause offence and claiming it was one of its most popular packages.

“Hi all," it wrote, "It has been brought to our attention that some people may have found our Bikinis and Balaclavas package offensive, this was in no way our intention and as a business we have always strived to put our guests wellbeing at the forefront of everything we do.

"This has been one of our most popular packages since it was first announced over a year ago based around our on site airsoft range.

“Rosnashane House is a diverse company with a team made up of members both sides of the community, in addition to supporting many fundraising events for cross community organisations.

“We apologise for any offence this may have caused.”

