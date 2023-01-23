Dáithí Mac Gabhann family to meet with the Secretary of State

The family of Dáithí Mac Gabhann say they will meet with the Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris on Wednesday 1 February to discuss Dáithís Law.

Daithi's Law means Northern Ireland will follow an opt-out organ donation system, in line with the rest of the UK.

It's been a campaign the Mac Gabhann's have fought long and hard for - not just for their son, but for all those waiting on an organ donor.

The Stormont Assembly passed the law last year but without a functioning Executive, secondary legislation cannot be passed.

That means plans for the law to come into effect in the spring will now be delayed.