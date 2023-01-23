Dáithí Mac Gabhann family to meet with the Secretary of State

Daithi Mac Gabhann, five, was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and has been on a waiting list for most of his life. His family campaigned for opt-out organ donation laws.
Daithi's Law means Northern Ireland will follow an opt-out organ donation system, in line with the rest of the UK

The family of Dáithí Mac Gabhann say they will meet with the Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris on Wednesday 1 February to discuss Dáithís Law.

It's been a campaign the Mac Gabhann's have fought long and hard for - not just for their son, but for all those waiting on an organ donor.

The Stormont Assembly passed the law last year but without a functioning Executive, secondary legislation cannot be passed.

That means plans for the law to come into effect in the spring will now be delayed.