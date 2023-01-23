F1's Red Bull Racing thrill crowds in Dublin with 2012 title winning car

Motorsport fans from across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland flocked to Dublin for a thrilling look at an F1 car up close.

Former F1 driver David Coulthard took Sebastian Vettel's 2012 World Championship winning RB8 for a blast alongside the River Liffey.

Powered by a V8 Renault engine, the car is capable of reaching 62mph in just 2.4 seconds and going on to over 200mph.

Cork's Conor Shanahan on another tyre-shredding run Credit: Red Bull

Cork's Conor Shanahan was also on hand in entertain the more than 15,000 strong crown in his Toyota GT86 drift car.

While Danish stunt rider Mike Jensen also performed on his Suzuki GS500 motorcycle.

