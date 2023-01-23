Glen 'disappointed' with GAA stance on All-Ireland final controversy

Ulster football champions Glen say they are "disappointed" that the GAA has failed to review Sunday's All-Ireland Club Football Final in which Kilmacud Crokes had two extra players on the pitch during the final play of the match.

In a statement the club said, "Our chairperson Barry Slowey confirmed we would seek clarification from the GAA on the breach of rules at yesterday's AI SFC club final.

The GAA have reverted to us today to say that without an official objection from Watty Graham's they will not review this matter.

This is extremely disappointing for our club to be placed in this position and we now must take a short period of time to ascertain our stance going forward."

In a statement the GAA told UTV, "It is open to Watty Graham's Glen to lodge an objection to the outcome of the game in accordance with Riail 6.44, TO 2022.

Should they decide to do so, the C.C.C.C will consider the matter. As of yet they have not lodged an objection to the game (they have three days from the starting time of the game to do so)."

Glen have until Wednesday at 15:30 to lodge an appeal.