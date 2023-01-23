A man in his 30s has been charged after an alleged attack at a Cork hospital led to an elderly patient dying.

The pensioner has been named as 89 year old Matthew Healy.

The alleged attack happened in the early hours of Sunday at Mercy University Hospital.

The arrested man is expected to appear before Cork District Court on Tuesday morning.

He was in garda custody on Monday night.

