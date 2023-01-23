Northern Ireland's Monday morning headlines

Play Brightcove video

Katie Andrews has your Monday morning headlines for Northern Ireland.

BUDGET

Legislation allowing the government to pass a budget for Northern Ireland is expected to be fast-tracked at Westminster later.

The budget sets out spending allocated to Stormont's nine departments for this financial year.

Departments have been operating without proper budgets due to the collapse of the Executive.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will begin a five day visit to the US to explore investment opportunities for here.

He's expected to come under pressure from politicians in the US for a resolution to the Stormont stalemate before the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He will also update them on discussions on Protocol negotiations.

RED SQUIRRELS

Four red squirrels have been introduced at Castle Ward in a bid to establish a new population in the grounds.

They have been released at the estate with more to follow. They were carefully transported by Belfast Zoo and Ulster Wildlife.

The move is part of a ten-year Conservation Strategy for Northern Ireland to support red squirrel recovery across the country.

CHINESE NEW YEAR

Celebrations have been taking place in Belfast to mark the Chinese New Year.

This audience was treated to traditional Chinese dancers welcoming in the year of the rabbit during the first in person event since the pandemic.

CHURCH LEADERS

The leaders of the main churches have offered to develop a truth recovery process to address the legacy of the Troubles.

At a special service at St Anne's Cathedral yesterday, Archbishop Eamon Martin has said peace and reconciliation can only be progressed if truths about the past are brought to light.

GAA

In Gaelic Games and it wasn't to be for either of the Ulster sides at Croke Park this weekend. Glen lost one-eleven to one-nine to Kilmacud Croakes in the football final - while in the hurling final, Ulster champions Dunloy lost one-15 to one-22 to Ballyhale Shamrocks.

