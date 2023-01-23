Two men will stand trial for murder of journalist Lyra McKee

A judge has ruled that two men will stand trial for the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Six other men will also be tried on charges connected to public order offences on the night Lyra was shot dead.

It's almost four years since the 29-years -old journalist was murdered. She had been observing a riot in Londonderry's Creggan area in April 2019 and was standing close to police armoured vehicles when a gunman believed to be a member of the New IRA opened fire with a pistol.

Lyra was hit in the head and died at the scene.

Eight men have been charged in connection with the violent events that night.

Two of them - Peter Cavanagh, who's 34 and from Elmwood Terrace and 22-year-old Jordan Devine from Bishop Street - are accused of Lyra McKee's murder.

The remaining six men face charges linked to public order offences including rioting and hijacking.

At a committal hearing in Bishop Street Courthouse, Magistrate Ted Magill had to decide whether there is sufficient evidence to put the defendants on trial before the Crown Court.

Judge Magill said: "I am satisfied there is such evidence."

The charges were then put to the defendants, and they were asked if they wished to say anything at this stage but none of them spoke.

The eight will now be returned for trial in a Belfast court on a date to be determined.

