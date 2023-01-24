A car is on fire on the hard shoulder of the M2 near Antrim.

Pictures from the area also appear to show a road traffic accident.

Traffic Watch NI are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The PSNI say: “There are currently delays southbound on the M2 motorway at Rathbeg Roundabout in Antrim due to a car on fire. Diversions are in place.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.