Derry All-Ireland winner Joe Brolly says the GAA’s reputation is at stake with the ongoing debacle surrounding the controversial All-Ireland Club Football Final on Sunday.

Glen lost the game 1-9 to 1-11 against Leinster Champions Kilmacud Crokes but during the final play of the game, Crokes had 17 players on the pitch, with one of the substituted players Dara Mullin was standing on the goal line.

It was expected that the association would investigate the incident which took place in the final minute of the game.

In a statement on Monday, the GAA told UTV, "It is open to Watty Graham's Glen to lodge an objection to the outcome of the game in accordance with Riail 6.44, TO 2022.

Should they decide to do so, the C.C.C.C will consider the matter. As of yet they have not lodged an objection to the game (they have three days from the starting time of the game to do so)."

“I’m enraged by the GAA’s approach to this, my interest is not in the Watty Graham’s but it’s in the integrity of our game and the reputation,” said Brolly.

“Instead of coming out and saying it’s a very serious matter, it been brought to our attention we are now aware there were 17 players on the pitch, we are conscious of rule 6.4.4 and we have instructed our committee in charge to immediately launch an investigation.

“Instead of doing that which, what they’ve done is take the lets hope this goes away approach, we’ll embarrass Glen Maghera and put it on their shoulders, we’ll force them to make the decision.

“What’s right is right and no one would say that defending the last vital play of the game that it’s ok for the winning team to defend it with an extra player when he was supposed to be on the sideline, nothing less than the reputation of the GAA is at stake here,” added Brolly.

The Maghera club issued their own statement last night and have until 15:30 on Wednesday to lodge an appeal.

"Our chairperson Barry Slowey confirmed we would seek clarification from the GAA on the breach of rules at yesterday's AI SFC club final.

“The GAA have reverted to us today to say that without an official objection from Watty Graham's they will not review this matter.

This is extremely disappointing for our club to be placed in this position and we now must take a short period of time to ascertain our stance going forward."

