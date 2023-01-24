Glen have until Wednesday afternoon to decide whether to lodge an objection following their defeat in Sunday's All-Ireland Club Football Final.

They were beaten 1-11 to 1-9 by Kilmacud Crokes at Croke Park in Dublin.

However, during the final stages of play Kilmacud had two extra players on the pitch.

As the picture above shows, 16 players were actively involved in defending against Glen. Dara Mullin was due to go off when Conor Casey came on, but both remained on the pitch.

Paul Mannion was also still technically on the pitch, albeit closer to the sideline.

In a statement Glen said: "Our chairperson Barry Slowey confirmed we would seek clarification from the GAA on the breach of rules at yesterday's AI SFC club final.

“The GAA have reverted to us today to say that without an official objection from Watty Graham's they will not review this matter.

“This is extremely disappointing for our club to be placed in this position and we now must take a short period of time to ascertain our stance going forward."

In a statement the GAA told UTV, "It is open to Watty Graham's Glen to lodge an objection to the outcome of the game in accordance with Riail 6.44, TO 2022.

Should they decide to do so, the C.C.C.C will consider the matter. As of yet they have not lodged an objection to the game (they have three days from the starting time of the game to do so)."

Former players have criticised the GAA for putting the onus on Glen to appeal the decision.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.