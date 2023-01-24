The Northern Ireland Troubles Legacy and Reconciliation Bill has faced further criticism ahead of reaching the committee stage in the House of Lords on Tuesday. There have been further planned protests against the proposed controversial legislation.

The legislation aims to limit criminal investigations and legal proceedings and extend the prisoner release scheme. It has been heavily criticised by all political parties in Northern Ireland.

It follows claims from UN High Commissioner that the Bill is "incompatible with the UK's international human rights obligations".

In a statement on the amendments, the NIO claimed that it is seeking to “address some of the principle concerns raised since the Bill’s introduction, including by victims and survivors”.

Daniel Holder, Deputy Director of the Committee on the Administration of Justice said: “Despite the NIO claims, these amendments do not even attempt to address the concerns raised by victims, or the international community.

"Some are just window dressing and others would actually make the bill worse. Spin from the NIO has been a feature throughout the whole process of the legacy bill."

Professor Kieran McEvoy from the School of Law at Queen’s University Belfast added: “These amendments are not actually designed to help victims get to the truth.

"If the government wished to facilitate truth recovery it would ensure that the proposed commission had the proper legal powers to conduct investigations to get to the truth.”

