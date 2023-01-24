Motorists were fortunate to escape injury following two crashes on the M2 motorway, police said.

Pictures posted by the PSNI on Facebook show a number of vehicles badly damaged in the two separate incidents, which happened near Rathbeg.

Credit: NI Road Policing and Safety.

Fire crews and ambulances attended the scene on Tuesday morning.

"If motorists heading southbound on the M2 at Rathbeg this morning were wondering what the diversion and delay was; it was to allow our colleagues from Roads Policing Steeple, NIFRS and NIAS to deal with two separate incidents that happened very close to each other," police said.

"Fortunately no-one was seriously injured and the motorway was soon reopened."

Credit: NI Road Policing and Safety.

Credit: NI Road Policing and Safety.

The post continued: "Thank you to those who initially stopped to offer assistance and to everyone else inconvenienced for your patience."

