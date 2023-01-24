Man shot in the leg in Whitehouse Road area of Londonderry

A man has been shot in the leg in Londonderry.

Police were at the scene of the incident in the Whitehouse Road area on Monday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers were called shortly after 9.30pm.

They said a man was shot in the calf and taken to hospital.

"A road closure is in place in the wider Whitehouse Road area as the investigation is underway," they said.

"Anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact officers at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2026 23/01/23.

"Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.