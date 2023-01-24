'An Irish Goodbye' has been nominated for best short film at the Oscars.

The movie, written and directed by Ross White and Tom Berkeley, was filmed in rural Northern Ireland and stars local actor James Martin.

The nominations for the 95th Oscars were announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Banshees of Inisherin has received two nods in the best supporting actor category and Colin Farrell nominated for best actor.

It is Farrell's first best actor Oscar nominations.

Martin McDonagh's Ireland-set dark comedy, saw him pick up a nomination for best director, while the film was nominated for best motion picture.

Brendan Gleeson has been nominated for an Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for The Banshees Of Inisherin, alongside co-star Barry Keoghan.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.