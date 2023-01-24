Police are investigating reports of a man being stabbed in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast on Monday night.

Detectives say the victim’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Inspector Hamilton said: "Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone with any information that could assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 1661 23/01/23."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.