The sister of one of three young men killed in a horror crash on the A5 near Garvaghy in Co Tyrone in December 2021 has opened up about losing her youngest brother.

“It's just completely changed our lives. The house is now just so quiet without him”, said Aimee McNamee.

Petey McNamee, along with his two friends Nathan Corrigan and Peter Finnegan died after the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry after a night out over Christmas.

There was a big turnout for the launch of the Enough is Enough campaign on Monday at Tyrone GAA HQ demanding the road is upgraded.

Aimee McNamee told UTV: “Every day now you are seeing on Facebook or hearing on the news the A5 is closed and you're waiting to hear if somebody else has been killed and if you know them. Especially the amount of young people who had so much life to live.

“Petey was the always the life and soul of our house and since then it's just so quiet without him.”

During the event, the A5 was described as the most dangerous road in the country.

The campaign group say since the upgrade project was given the go ahead by the Assembly in 2007 44 lives have been lost.

It has been delayed for a number of reasons including funding and legal challenges.

Niall McKenna the Chairman of the Enough is Enough Campaign says he had to do something after a player at his own club Killyclogher GAA was killed.

21-year-old John Rafferty died last October when his car collided with a tractor.

Mr McKenna said it must be horrific for the families to know those deaths could have been prevented and our aim now is to ensure there's no more than the 44.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.