Police have appealed for information to help find two prisoners who are currently unlawfully at large after absconding from the Prison Service.

Alison McDonagh, aged 49, and 54-year-old Stephen McParland, were last seen in Lanyon Place Train Station in Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

McDonagh was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 2014 and McParland was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 1997.

They are believed to be in eachother's company, police said.

"She is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height and of stocky build with auburn hair and green eyes.

"She has two tattoos including the words ‘mum’ and ‘dad’ on the underside of her right forearm. She was last seen wearing a sky blue coloured puffa jacket and light-coloured leggings carrying a bag for life and pulling a trolley bag."

McParland and McDonagh Lanyon Train Station on Saturday.. Credit: PSNI

They continued: "Meanwhile, McParland is described as being around 5’ 10” tall and of medium build with blue eyes and balding, dirty-fair hair.

"He has a tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a black hooded coat and grey bottoms with a large amount of luggage including Sports Direct hold-alls."

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"Despite attempts to contact both individuals, police have so far been unable to locate them," continued a spokesperson.

"We are appealing to anyone who has seen them, or who knows of their whereabouts, not to approach them, but to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1972 of 21/1/23.

"We would also appeal directly to Alison McDonagh and Stephen McParland to hand themselves in.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous."

