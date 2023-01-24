Play Brightcove video

Shooting

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the leg in Londonderry. It happened in the Whitehouse Road area shortly after half past nine on Monday night.

Enough is Enough campaign

Hundreds of people including families who have lost loved ones on the A5 turned out for the launch of a campaign demanding an upgrade to the road. The go ahead was given by the Assembly in 2007 but it has been delayed. Since then 44 people have been killed. During the event at Tyrone GAA centre the road was described as the most dangerous road in Northern Ireland.

Legacy Bill

The Government is expected to amend its controversial legacy legislation in the House of Lords later. The bill, which offers a conditional amnesty to those accused of killings during the troubles will be debated. The amendments have been strongly criticised.

Motor neurone disease care

A motor neurone disease charity has called for politicians here to recognise what they say is a lack of care around the condition. MLAs will hear from the MND association at Stormont later following the release of a new report from the charity. Around 140 people live with MND in Northern Ireland at any one time.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.