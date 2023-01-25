Members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) have responded to a fire which broke out of a ship late on Tuesday night.

The NIFRS were in attendance at the Victoria Terminal 1 after quarter past nine.

In a statement they said: "13 Fire Appliances and 68 Fire-fighters in attendance including the NIFRS Specialist Marine Response Team.

"The fire is now extinguished with investigations ongoing."

More details to follow.

