Glen have decided to lodge an appeal to the GAA after Kilmacud Crokes ended Sunday's All-Ireland club football final with extra players on the field.

Kilmacud Crokes defeated Glen 1-11 to 1-9 at Croke Park but it is the controversy surrounding the final minutes of the game that most fans have been talking about since.

The Dublin side ended the game with at least 16 players on the pitch - with a 17th appearing to have crossed over the line next to the dugouts.

As their opponents, Glen of Maghera, were vying for a last minute goal, a video shows an extra Kilmacud player on the goalline.

"Watty Graham's GAC will lodge an objection to the C.C.C.C. in relation to the outcome of last Sunday's All-Ireland club final," the club said in a statement.

Speaking to supporters in Maghera on Monday, it was evident that many wanted another trip to Dublin, relishing an opportunity to right what they believe, was a wrong.

The GAA said that unless Glen lodged an 'official objection', they would not take action.

If an objection was received, the GAA said it would act "in accordance with Riail 6.44, TO 2022".

UTV understands that a decision on whether to hold a replay of the final is expected later on Tuesday.

Watty Graham's had until 3.30pm on Wednesday to decide whether to lodge an appeal.

Now that decision's been taken, the ball is firmly back in the GAA's court.

