One person has been rescued following a house fire in west Belfast.

The blaze was reported at a property in La Salle Park, shortly after 6pm on Wednesday.

Three fire appliances attended the scene and brought the incident under control. The person who was rescued was taken to hospital by the Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

