The head of PSNI Roads Policing has insisted that nobody is above the law when it comes to drink and drug driving.

The message from Superintendent Gary Bush comes after figures for December 1st to January 1st showed that arrests over drink and drug driving have increased to 308.

Among those arrested was a senior police officer, Chief Superintendent Patricia Foy.

She has admitted to driving to a shop on Christmas Eve after "three or four" large gins.

The former professional standards department head hit a traffic crossing, a parked car and left the scene of an accident.

She has since been fined £450 and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Superintendent Gary Bush said the news had been "disappointing", but that the conviction shows no motorists are immune to the PSNI's rigorous pursuit of all drink or drug drivers.

"It reinforces the message that if you make that decision to take drugs or drink and drive, we will catch you and you will face the consequences," he said.

The youngest person arrested was 16, the eldest was 83 years old, and over eight out of ten of those arrested were men.

The highest breathalyser reading was four times over the limit.

Supt. Bush said that driver was lucky not to have died, and said that not driving while under the influence is the best way to prevent fatalities on our roads.

"It's selfish. It's a stupid decision to take. So unnecessary. This is one thing that everybody cannot do and reduce the number of deaths on the road."

I asked him why he feels that despite the high-profile campaigns year on year to clamp down on this issue, the number of arrests still increased.

"That's a really difficult, complex question to answer," he said.

"What I would say is that my message around not drinking or taking drugs and driving remains the case and that if you do it, you will be caught.

So despite the reason, whatever the reason you think is appropriate to take that decision, despite whatever that is.

"My message is that it's a stupid and selfish decision, which is totally unnecessary.

"So, I would ask that you don't do it around why it continues to happen.

"It's a societal issue that we have to tackle as a society.

"Policing will play its part and again, reinforcing the message that if you take that decision, we will find and prosecute you."

