Police are dealing with a security alert in Antrim following the discovering of a suspicious object in Meadlowlands.

The Army bomb squad has been tasked to the scene on Wednesday evening and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said: "Ammunition Technical Officers have been tasked and cordons are in place at Meadowlands, Niblock Road and Ballymena Road."Motorists are advised to avoid the area at present. A further update will be provided in due course."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.