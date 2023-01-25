A pipe bomb device at the centre of a security alert in Newtownabbey has been declared as viable, police say.

It was discovered close to a roundabout in the Antrim Road area - detectives say it is uncertain how long it had been "in situ".

A controlled explosion was carried out by Army bomb squad officers on the device on Wednesday afternoon.

The Antrim Road was closed for a time but has now reopened.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time," a spokesperson said.

“Detectives from Antrim CID are following several lines of enquiry and the device will be removed for further examination.

“At this stage we are uncertain as to how long this device has been in situ and are appealing for anyone with information about the incident that may assist in our investigation to contact Detectives at Antrim CID."

