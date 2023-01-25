Play Brightcove video

Police appeal

A manhunt is underway for two missing prisoners who were both convicted of murder. 49-year-old Alison McDonagh and 54-year-old Stephen McParland, were last seen in Lanyon Place Train Station in Belfast on Saturday afternoon but the Police have only just released details.

McDonagh was imprisoned for murder in 2004 while McParland was sent to jail for a separate murder carried out in 1997. Police say they've so far been unable to locate them, despite attempts to make contact.

Ambulance and health workers strike

From midnight tonight, ambulance staff and health workers are set to take to the picket lines. The 24-hour action is a result of the continuing dispute over pay.

Around 4,000 workers from the five health trusts will be involved. A further two 48-hour strikes are due to take place next month.

Northern Ireland protocol impact on medical supplies

Health experts are to outline the impact the protocol is having on medical supplies to Northern Ireland. The evidence will be heard later today as part of an inquiry by a House of Lords Committee.

It's the second time the committee has investigated the issue. This time it's focusing on legislative changes brought in by the EU and UK since 2021.

Braille plaque unveiled in Londonderry

A Braille plaque has been unveiled at Free Derry wall in the Bogside. The new addition to the iconic wall in the city is part of events to mark the 51st anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Thirteen people were shot dead during a civil rights march in 1972. The plaque was unvelied by the founder of the charity - Children in Crossfire. Richard Moore who was blinded when he was hit by a rubber bullet at the age of ten. Irish film nominated for an Oscar

Northern Ireland short film - 'An irish Goodbye' - has been nominated for an Oscar. It's hoping to win the Best Short Film category. The film stars Belfast actor James Martin.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.