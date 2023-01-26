Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants booked their place in the Challenge Cup final despite a 3-2 defeat to the Guildford Flames at the SSE Arena on Wednesday night.

The Giants led 4-0 from the first leg but it was the visitors who started the stronger, two goals from Logan Fredericks gave the Flames a 2-0 lead.

Mark Cooper's third period goal eased any anxiety among the home support.

Ryan Tait grabbed a third for Guildford before David Goodwin sealed a 6-3 aggregate win for the Giants.

Adam Keefe's side won the competition last year and now have the chance to retain the trophy on home ice.

The Giants are back in league action this weekend against the Sheffield Steelers.

