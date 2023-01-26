A security alert in the Meadowlands area of Antrim has ended.

Police have confirmed that "nothing untoward" was found.

On a post on social media, Police said: "All residents can return, and traffic restrictions have been lifted.

"Thank you for your understanding."Police attended the alert on Wednesday night following a report of a suspicious object in the area.Ammunition Technical Officers were tasked and cordons were put in place at Meadowlands, Niblock Road and Ballymena Road.

Inspector Patton said: “A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation, with residents affected now able to return to their homes. I want to thank the local community, in particular those who were directly affected, for their cooperation and assistance as we worked to keep people safe.“We’re appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2052 of 25/01/23."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.