Ards and North Down councillors have agreed to shelve plans for a 7 million pound upgrade to the coastal path between Kinnegar and Donaghadee.

Protestors who wanted to see any new "greenway" moved inland and away from the path gathered outside Bangor city hall ahead of the council meeting earlier.

30 councillors voted in favour of shelving the proposals, and none voted against.

There were three abstentions, and seven absent councillors.

The council have already spent £300 000 on the project.

The plan had been to widen sections of the historic costal route, and transform it into a "greenway".

However, protesters had a range of concerns over the scheme.

Some were concerned that animals like otters would be negatively impacted by the work, and others felt it would ruin the aesthetic value of the current costal path.

Moreover, protesters feared that the mix of cyclists, dogs and walkers on the greenway could be dangerous.

Independent councillor Ray McKimm said that the proposals had "enraged" locals and led to a loss of faith in the council.

The council's finance director said that the money already spent on the project may not be salvageable.

